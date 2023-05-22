Latest Headlines

Chickamauga Lock More Than Half Complete; Set To Go Into Operation In Fall 2026

  • Monday, May 22, 2023
  • Hannah Campbell
Sadie Ayers, a rising junior at UTC, is completing a civil engineering internship onsite at the Chickamauga Lock replacement project. The new lock is just over halfway complete.
Sadie Ayers, a rising junior at UTC, is completing a civil engineering internship onsite at the Chickamauga Lock replacement project. The new lock is just over halfway complete.
photo by Hannah Campbell

The Chickamauga Lock replacement project is more than half complete, set to open for operation in the fall of 2026, said project manager Lt. Col. Joe Sahl.

The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers commemorated a project milestone at the lock Monday with the removal of the last piece of form work from the first concrete monolith built by contractor Shimmick Construction Company.

“We don’t sacrifice quality, we don’t sacrifice safety, and we don’t take shortcuts,” Lt. Col. Saul said.

The replacement lock project was begun in 2004 with a groundbreaking in 2005. The project was on hold from 2012 to 2015 when funding dropped from the Inland Waterways Trust Fund. Inland Waterways funds about 35 percent of the replacement lock project and the rest are federal funds.

“This is a moment that we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” Lt. Col. Sahl said.

Chick Lock, a pet name of Lt. Col. Sahl, opened in 1940 with sitting President Franklin Delano Roosevelt attending the ribbon cutting. It was almost immediately clear that the concrete was swelling and shifting due to a reaction between the aggregate and alkali.

Engineers have managed to support, contain and stabilize the growing walls over the lock’s 83 years, but that concrete will have an expiration date.

“We get the funding and we do pieces at a time,” said Army Corps Resident Engineer Tommy Long.

The new lock’s miter gates and valves are ready and waiting in Muscle Shoals, Ala., built 10 years ago by Steward Machine Company in Birmingham. The approach wall beams were built at about the same time with funds from the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. Mr. Long said he can see the beams on Google Earth, waiting up the river at Watts Bar Dam.

The new lock is being built alongside the existing lock. At 600 feet, it will be almost twice as long and accommodate nine barges at a time instead of just one, reducing transit delays by 80 percent.

It now takes a boat, a barge, or even a lone kayak 45 minutes to “lock through,” Mr. Long said.

Lt. Col. Saul said the region’s inland water highways are fast and clean. The Tennessee River has 650 navigable river miles from Knoxville, down through Chattanooga, and back up to Paducah, Ky.

Shimmick was awarded the $245 million lock chamber contract in 2017. Its portion will be complete in late 2025.

C.J. Mahan Construction Company was awarded the $61 million upstream approach wall contract in 2021. This portion west of the dam toward downtown will be complete in fall 2026.

The Corps of Engineers will award the contract for the downstream approach wall, east of the dam toward Lake Chickamauga, in late 2024.

Shimmick President and CEO Steve Richards said the company has employed 450 workers and paid $112 million in payroll to date. Shimmick operates 12 cranes onsite as well as a huge conveyor belt.

Shimmick has placed 170,000 cubic yards of concrete of the total 250,000 cubic yards in the lock chamber.

“We’re placing concrete day and night,” Mr. Long said.

Cleanup and decommissioning of the old lock will stretch into 2028.

Lee Roberts, public affairs specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, tours the Chickamauga Lock replacement project site Monday. The new lock is set to be operational in late 2026.
Lee Roberts, public affairs specialist with the Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, tours the Chickamauga Lock replacement project site Monday. The new lock is set to be operational in late 2026.
photo by Hannah Campbell
Latest Headlines
Chickamauga Lock More Than Half Complete; Set To Go Into Operation In Fall 2026
Chickamauga Lock More Than Half Complete; Set To Go Into Operation In Fall 2026
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
Drugs, Gun Found In Raid At Shallowford Road Residence
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
Jennifer Frizzell Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
County Schools Say 77% Of 3rd Graders Eligible For Promotion To 4th Grade
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
Terry Hart Retiring As Chattanooga Airport President & CEO; Finance Director April Cameron To Replace Him
Terry Hart Retiring As Chattanooga Airport President & CEO; Finance Director April Cameron To Replace Him
  • Breaking News
  • 5/22/2023
Wiedmer: The Complicated Legacy Of Jim Brown
  • Sports
  • 5/22/2023
Breaking News
Chickamauga Lock More Than Half Complete; Set To Go Into Operation In Fall 2026
Chickamauga Lock More Than Half Complete; Set To Go Into Operation In Fall 2026
  • 5/22/2023

The Chickamauga Lock replacement project is more than half complete, set to open for operation in the fall of 2026, said project manager Lt. Col. Joe Sahl. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers ... more

Drugs, Gun Found In Raid At Shallowford Road Residence
  • 5/22/2023

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Warrants Unit on Monday went to 7324 Shallowford Road to serve arrest warrants on Patrick Lamar Tory Jr. and found drugs and a ... more

Jennifer Frizzell Arrested On Drug And Weapons Charges
  • 5/22/2023

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Detectives concluded an investigation on Wednesday into the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl when they executed ... more

Breaking News
Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed By His Wife On Gentry Road
Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed By His Wife On Gentry Road
  • 5/22/2023
Report Says Man Fired Shot Toward Onlookers During Kidnapping At VW Supplier
Report Says Man Fired Shot Toward Onlookers During Kidnapping At VW Supplier
  • 5/22/2023
Demarcus Long Charged In Shooting Death On W. 41st Street
Demarcus Long Charged In Shooting Death On W. 41st Street
  • 5/22/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/22/2023
Smoke Alarms Alert Homeowner Of Fire In Woodmore Area
  • 5/22/2023
Opinion
Nothing New Under The Sun - And Response (2)
  • 5/20/2023
The Year-Long Ironman Effect In Walker County
  • 5/19/2023
Senator Blackburn: Democrats Put Illegal Immigrants First And Americans Last
  • 5/22/2023
Gun Advocate Stoops To Frightening Children - And Response (3)
  • 5/19/2023
Not Interested - And Response
  • 5/19/2023
Sports
Wiedmer: The Complicated Legacy Of Jim Brown
  • 5/22/2023
Dan Fleser: Puni Blasts Help Lady Vols Capture NCAA Regional Championship
Dan Fleser: Puni Blasts Help Lady Vols Capture NCAA Regional Championship
  • 5/21/2023
UTC's Zalewska Season Ends At NCAA Golf Championships
  • 5/22/2023
Lee's Burnett, Schubert Named To GSC Post Season Honors
  • 5/22/2023
Lookouts Fall 9-7 In 10 Innings
  • 5/22/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: RainSmart Yards Challenge
Life With Ferris: RainSmart Yards Challenge
  • 5/22/2023
“Project Thank You” Community Initiative Supports Chattanooga Police Officers
  • 5/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Next Nashville, Atlanta, Austin?
Jerry Summers: Next Nashville, Atlanta, Austin?
  • 5/22/2023
Collegedale Police And Click It Or Ticket Campaign Remind Drivers To Buckle Up
Collegedale Police And Click It Or Ticket Campaign Remind Drivers To Buckle Up
  • 5/22/2023
CARTA Announces Memorial Day Schedule
  • 5/22/2023
Entertainment
Brother And The Hayes Perform Live At The Woodshop Listening Room
Brother And The Hayes Perform Live At The Woodshop Listening Room
  • 5/22/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/18/2023
Ringgold Playhouse Holds Auditions For Comedy Play On!
Ringgold Playhouse Holds Auditions For Comedy Play On!
  • 5/19/2023
Nightfall Begins Friday
  • 5/22/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
Best Of Grizzard - Whomp Biscuits
  • 5/19/2023
Opinion
Nothing New Under The Sun - And Response (2)
  • 5/20/2023
The Year-Long Ironman Effect In Walker County
  • 5/19/2023
Senator Blackburn: Democrats Put Illegal Immigrants First And Americans Last
  • 5/22/2023
Dining
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
Massey’s Kitchen, Lookout Mountain’s New Restaurant, To Open June 19
  • 5/19/2023
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
Old Man River Table & Tavern Opening At Former Location Of The Big Table
  • 5/18/2023
Online Farmers Market Brings The Farm To Your Door
  • 5/18/2023
Business
Gas Prices Drop 6.2 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/22/2023
EPB Has Earned $6.7 Million Advising Other Utilities On The Smart Grid
  • 5/20/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 5/22/2023
Real Estate
Noveau Realty Group, A Women-Led Independent Real Estate Brokerage Is Founded
  • 5/18/2023
Warehouses On Wauhatchie Pike Sell For $18,765,433
  • 5/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For May 11-17
  • 5/18/2023
Student Scene
Father And Daughter Graduate From Cleveland State
Father And Daughter Graduate From Cleveland State
  • 5/22/2023
Ryan J. Messina Earns Eagle Scout Rank
  • 5/22/2023
Westside Elementary Student Wins First Place In DARE Contest, Honored At Kiwanis Club Luncheon
Westside Elementary Student Wins First Place In DARE Contest, Honored At Kiwanis Club Luncheon
  • 5/22/2023
Living Well
The American Red Cross Announces Blood And Platelet Donors Needed
  • 5/22/2023
Brainerd Community Food Pantry Asks For Support As Pandemic S.N.A.P. Benefits End
  • 5/22/2023
Freedom From Smoking Class Begins June 6
  • 5/19/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Sewanee's 100-Year-Old Cross
Earl Freudenberg: Sewanee's 100-Year-Old Cross
  • 5/22/2023
Trailblazing African American Photographer Celebrated This Summer
  • 5/22/2023
Earl Freudenberg: Ted Mills And His Beautiful Roses
  • 5/18/2023
Outdoors
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
Harrison's Wheeler Wins Lake Guntersville Bass Tournament
  • 5/21/2023
Volunteers Needed For National Trails Day On The Scenic Bluff Trail On Lookout Mountain On June 3
  • 5/19/2023
Sierra Club Discusses Development In Hamilton County At Monday Meeting
Sierra Club Discusses Development In Hamilton County At Monday Meeting
  • 5/19/2023
Travel
Here Comes Riverbend
  • 5/22/2023
2 4-Eyed Turtles Hatch At Tennessee Aquarium
  • 5/15/2023
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Set For Oct. 13-15
  • 5/12/2023
Church
Chattanooga Actress Wins Best Lead Actress Award At International Christian Film Festival
  • 5/22/2023
Bob Tamasy: Every Day Should Be Mother's Day
Bob Tamasy: Every Day Should Be Mother's Day
  • 5/22/2023
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
In the Midst Devotional Offers Restoration In Midst Of Traumatic Loss
  • 5/19/2023
Obituaries
Patricia “Patty” Thomas
Patricia “Patty” Thomas
  • 5/22/2023
DeLisa Ann Curl Dickerson
  • 5/22/2023
Wanda Sue Haynes
Wanda Sue Haynes
  • 5/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Wilson, James Lee (Cleveland)
Wilson, James Lee (Cleveland)
  • 5/22/2023
Bryant, Dale "Festus" (LaFayette)
  • 5/22/2023
Willingham, Sherry Conaway (Wildwood)
Willingham, Sherry Conaway (Wildwood)
  • 5/21/2023