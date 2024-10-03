Governor Lee Provides Update On Multi-Agency Response To Hurricane Helene

photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull photo by Brandon Hull Previous Next

As communities in Northeast Tennessee continue to experience significant impacts from Hurricane Helene, Governor Bill Lee provided another update on the State of Tennessee’s ongoing multi-agency response.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Actions

An expedited Major Disaster Declaration has been granted for Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington. Damage assessments remain in progress and will inform additional requests to be made to the federal government.

Donations: Affected counties have started establishing donation collection centers. Information on these centers can be found on TEMA’s website.

Assistance Requests: Requests for assistance are being fulfilled through the State Emergency Operations Center, including private-sector aid.

Shelters: A list of sheltering locations can be found on TEMA’s website.

The Crisis Clean-Up Hotline - (844) 965-1386 - has been established for survivors who need assistance with clean-up efforts. This service is free to survivors.

Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC)



In order to help existing water supplies last longer and support ongoing recovery efforts, TDEC has announced a mandatory water conservation order for all or parts of nine counties in the Helene affected areas of Upper East Tennessee.

TDEC has issued a temporary water contact advisory telling the public to avoid all contact with waterbodies affected by the extreme flooding in East Tennessee.

Tennessee National Guard (TNG)

Tennessee National Guard is providing 24-hour ground and aerial rescue support in coordination with TEMA.

200+ soldiers are anticipated to be serving across impacted areas.

Since flooding began, service members have been conducting rescues, including aerial, ground, and water missions.

These missions are all being coordinated through the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Emergency Operations Center, which was activated prior to Hurricane Helene making landfall.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)



TDOT is continuing its work to improve connectivity and make infrastructure repairs in Upper East TN.

All 310 state bridges have been inspected and five of them have been destroyed.

47 routes have been assessed with 25 repaired and reopened.

Crews are beginning inspections for locally owned bridges. Of 102 bridges, 90 remain and need assessment.

Force of Water: At one point during the storm, over 1.2 million gallons of water per second flowed over the Nolichucky Dam. In comparison, Niagara Falls’ peak daily flow is 700,000 gallons of water per second.

Nearly 400 TDOT team members from across the state mobilized to report to the hardest-hit areas that are especially remote, rural, and mountainous. These TDOT employees specialize in various fields including Geotech, survey, bridge inspection, design, project development, right of way, and maintenance personnel in the field.

To bolster efforts and restore our transportation system as safely and quickly as possible, TDOT has already executed four construction contracts and four debris removal contracts to supplement our crews. These additional assets are already on the ground working. More will be awarded in the upcoming weeks.

Additionally, two alternative delivery advertisements are underway, which allows TDOT to move more quickly in getting infrastructure back online.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP)

THP has committed around 200 troopers to efforts, with dispatchers dedicated to managing disaster-related calls.

THP is providing assistance with traffic, welfare, searches, and other law enforcement responsibilities in response to flooding and damage in the affected counties.

Additionally, THP is delivering commodities to survivors and collaborating with TBI to assist with reunification.

Tennessee Department of Revenue (TDOR)

If your primary residence is damaged or destroyed due to a natural disaster occurring in Tennessee, you may be entitled to a refund of Tennessee sales and use tax paid on major appliances, residential furniture, or residential building supplies purchased after the disaster.

Learn more about natural disaster sales tax relief here.

Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI)

TDCI has requested that insurance companies licensed in Tennessee make every reasonable effort to assist policyholders who have experienced losses because of severe weather and flooding.

TDCI is allowing insurance professionals licensed in other states to request to engage in the practice of such individual’s profession while said individual is assisting victims.

TDCI has requested that cancelations or non-renewals of policies for the non-payment of premium be suspended for at least 60 days from the date of loss of policyholders who have suffered property damage, injuries, or loss of life.

Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development (TDLWD)

TDLWD has announced the U.S. Department of Labor has made Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) available in impacted counties. Learn more on TDLWD’s website.

Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA)

Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP) applicants in storm-affected Tennessee counties will have an additional period to apply for cost-share funds. Learn more here.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI)

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation established a hotline (1-800-TBI-FIND/1-800-824- 3463) to coordinate reports of missing persons in the areas affected by the recent flooding in Northeast Tennessee.

Callers should be prepared to relay as much identifying information as possible, including names, phone numbers, vehicle identification, and last known whereabouts.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has received more than 500 calls regarding missing individuals. Of those, approximately 23 are still active leads that TBI is coordinating with local law enforcement response.

Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security (TDSHS)

Driver Services Division is issuing duplicate identification licenses and driver licenses at the Unicoi Police Department and Newport Grammar School for survivors. Learn more here.

TennCare

In response to the severe weather and the executive order, TennCare is ensuring that applications and members' health coverage are not disrupted in storm-affected counties.

TennCare is also working to ensure that members continue receiving essential health care services:

Applications & Renewals: If the flooding has affected your ability to access important records, please contact TennCare Connect at 855-259-0701 for assistance with submitting your application or renewal, or go to www.tenncareconnect.tn.gov if you have access to the internet. Please let us know if the storm damage is impacting your ability to return documents requested by TennCare.

Appeals: For those who need to file an appeal or who are awaiting an appeal decision, please reach out to our Eligibility or Medical Appeals team if you have any questions regarding your appeal status

Call TennCare Eligibility Appeals for free at 1-855-259-0701.

Call TennCare Member Medical Appeals for free at 1-800-878-3192.

Pharmacy Services: TennCare, CoverKids, and CoverRX members who need assistance with filling prescriptions should contact their pharmacy. The pharmacy can assist Tennesseans in obtaining the medications you need if you are experiencing difficulties.