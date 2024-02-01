Latest Headlines

Governor Lee Names Mary L. Wagner Of Memphis To Tennessee Supreme Court

  • Thursday, February 1, 2024
Judge Mary L. Wagner
Judge Mary L. Wagner

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday announced the appointment of Mary L. Wagner of Memphis to the Tennessee Supreme Court.

“Mary is a highly qualified judge who will bring significant experience to the Tennessee Supreme Court,” said Governor Lee“Her understanding and respect for the rule of law and commitment to the conservative principles of judicial restraint make her well-suited for the state’s highest court, and I am proud to appoint her to this position.”

Judge Wagner is currently a Circuit Court judge for the 30th Judicial District, which covers Shelby County. She previously served as an associate at Rice, Amundsen & Caperton, PLLC and taught as an adjunct professor at The University of Memphis School of Law.

 

Wagner earned her bachelor’s degree at the University of Colorado at Boulder and J.D. at the University of Memphis School of Law. Wagner will fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Roger A. Page, effective August 31.

 

This judicial appointment is subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.

 

Lee Baseball Opens 2024 Season Friday At Home
  • Sports
  • 2/1/2024
Lee Tennis Ready To Build In 2024
  • Sports
  • 2/1/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Adds Louisiana Tech Transfer Sydney Jackson
  • Sports
  • 2/1/2024
CFC Announces New Community Spotlight Awards
  • Sports
  • 2/1/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2024
Eversole Said He Acted On Stadium Negotiations "To Quit Kicking The Can Down The Road"
  • Breaking News
  • 2/1/2024
Man Gets 10 Years For Beating Girlfriend So She Could Not Walk, Setting House On Fire
  • 2/1/2024

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison for a brutal attack on his girlfriend. Van Edward Keith III, 45, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault and arson ... more

Man With Warrants For Assault And Homicide In Custody After Overnight Stand-Off With SWAT
  • 2/1/2024

The Chattanooga Police Department's SWAT responded to a barricaded suspect Wednesday night and took him into custody early this morning. While on patrol at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, ... more

HCSO Investigating Social Media Threat At East Hamilton Middle School
  • 2/1/2024

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a social media threat involving East Hamilton Middle School. As a precaution, additional HCSO deputies were on scene this ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Furious Officers Won't Investigate Her Flat Tire; Daughter Leaves Argument With Mom's Purse
  • 2/1/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/1/2024
Oregon Man Charged With $330,000 Cryptocurrency Theft From Polk County Man
  • 2/1/2024
Pothole Repairs Prompt Lane Closures On I-24 In Marion County
  • 1/31/2024
Elderly Woman Suffers Burns From House Fire In Red Bank
  • 1/31/2024
A Pig In A Poke
  • 2/1/2024
Abandoned Roads And A Superfund Stadium Site
  • 2/1/2024
County Mayor On Light Duty - And Response (2)
  • 2/1/2024
Get Everyone Together On The Stadium
  • 1/31/2024
Federal Government Needs To Halt Border Onslaught
  • 1/31/2024
Mocs Win 91-85 At Western Carolina
  • 1/31/2024
Randy Smith: Vols Depending Too Much On Knecht
  • 2/1/2024
UTC Women Set To Host Wofford In Women In Sports Game
  • 1/31/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 2/29/2024
Chattanooga Volleyball Adds Louisiana Tech Transfer Sydney Jackson
  • 2/1/2024
Sgt. Jeremy Durham Receives Hamilton Place Rotary’s Service Above Self In Law Enforcement Award
  • 1/31/2024
TVMRi Reveals Expansive Layout In 2024 Open Houses
  • 1/31/2024
Jerry Summers: Value Of The Tennessee River
  • 2/1/2024
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events To Celebrate Black History Month
  • 2/1/2024
PHOTOS: Capt. Larry Taylor Had Heroic Career
  • 1/31/2024
Chattanooga Live Upcoming Music Events
  • 2/1/2024
Songbirds Move Complete With Awarding Of Beer And Alcohol Permit
  • 2/1/2024
Scotty McCreery Talks New Album And Writing Music Before His Feb. 3 Show In Chattanooga
  • 1/30/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Family Passes Now At Chattanooga Public Library
  • 1/31/2024
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera Announces New Leadership
  • 1/30/2024
A Pig In A Poke
  • 2/1/2024
Abandoned Roads And A Superfund Stadium Site
  • 2/1/2024
County Mayor On Light Duty - And Response (2)
  • 2/1/2024
Texas Roadhouse To Open In February At Hamilton Place
  • 1/18/2024
Cherry Street Brewing Closing This Weekend
  • 1/15/2024
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Keaira Turner Named Director Of Public Affairs At The Chattanooga Police Department
  • 1/31/2024
Unum Group Reports Rise In Net Income
  • 1/31/2024
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/1/2024
A Deeper Look Into The Realtor's Value
  • 2/1/2024
Ooltewah Shopping Center Sells For $5.6 Million
  • 2/1/2024
Shannon Millsaps Promoted To Chief Operating Officer Of Thrive Regional Partnership
  • 1/31/2024
Lee Students Leave For U.K. Semester Abroad
  • 1/31/2024
GNTC Names 2024 GOAL, Rick Perkins Award Winners
  • 1/31/2024
Walker Valley High School Athletics Programs Celebrate Record-Breaking Academic Success
  • 1/31/2024
Blood Assurance Appoints New President And CEO
  • 2/1/2024
Tennessee Part Of $350 Million Opioid Settlement With International Marketing Firm Publicis
  • 2/1/2024
Northside Neighborhood House Celebrates 100 Years Of Impact
  • 2/1/2024
Bessie Smith Cultural Center Announces Lineup Of Events Celebrating Black History Month
  • 1/30/2024
Judge Russell Bean Speaks At Chattanooga Area Historical Association Feb. 12
  • 1/29/2024
Earl Freudenberg: A Bad Song Choice For A Car Dealer Remote - But It Turned Out OK
  • 1/28/2024
Rock & Roll at Wauhatchie: Scaling Heights And Sharing Stories At Wauhatchie Boulderfest 2024
  • 2/1/2024
Mill Line Trail Completion And Opening Delayed
  • 1/30/2024
CTC Announces Wildflowers & Wonders Art Auction April 13
  • 1/29/2024
Chill Time In Texas At Lake Austin Spa Resort
  • 1/30/2024
Ruby Falls Debuts New Event Venue: Skyline Loft
  • 1/22/2024
36th Annual Southern Festival Of Books Set For Oct. 26-27 In Nashville
  • 1/23/2024
Bob Tamasy: What’s In A Name? Why Do Names Matter?
  • 2/1/2024
Bob Tamasy: Tickling People’s Ears Is No Laughing Matter
  • 1/29/2024
'You Have To Have A Goal' Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 1/24/2024
RIchard L. Hempy
  • 2/1/2024
Clifford E. Sowders
  • 1/31/2024
Lisa Lowe Akins
  • 1/31/2024
Bowman, Terry Kenneth Sr. "T.K." (Athens)
  • 2/1/2024
Tennille, William Harry (Dunlap)
  • 2/1/2024
Earle, Keith Randall (Cleveland)
  • 2/1/2024