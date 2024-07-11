Latest Headlines

Early Voting For Aug. 1 State And Federal Primaries Begins Friday

  • Thursday, July 11, 2024
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett reminds all registered Tennessee voters to utilize the early voting period and cast their ballot for the Aug. 1 State and Federal Primary and State and County Elections.

“Early voting begins this Friday, and we want all registered Tennesseans to utilize our robust early voting period as a convenient way to cast a ballot and make their voices heard,” said Secretary Hargett.

The 14-day early voting period runs through July 27. All registered voters can find hours and polling locations, view sample ballots, and much more by visiting GoVoteTN.gov or downloading the Secretary of State’s free GoVoteTN app.


“Early voting is quick and easy, and registered Tennessee voters will likely experience shorter wait times during early voting,” said State Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “I encourage all eligible Tennessee voters to take advantage of the convenience of early voting.”

The Secretary of State’s office is Tennessee’s trusted source for all election information — including the GoVoteTN app.

For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
Beam Problem Delays Opening Of 2 Bridges Near I-24/I-75 Split By 6 Months
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Person Shot In East Ridge; Suspect Is Arrested
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Jury Rules In Favor Of Sheriff's Office In Wilkey Case
  • Breaking News
  • 7/11/2024
Person Shot In East Ridge; Suspect Is Arrested
  • 7/11/2024

East Ridge Police responded to a person shot call on Boyd Street on Thursday around 11:43 a.m. Officers encountered a suspect who was quickly detained without incident and then they began ... more

  • 7/11/2024

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics & Special Investigations Unit (NSI) served a search warrant on Monday at a local storage facility after an investigation revealed ... more

  • 7/11/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response (2)
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
Holding Their Breath
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/11/2024
Patsy Hazlewood Is A Proven Conservative Leader
  • 7/11/2024
Biloxi Bats Overpower Lookouts
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
Shuckers Hand Lookouts 5-4 Loss
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
ArtsBuild Unveils Expanded Arts Venue Guide
  • 7/11/2024
Mini Farmers Market Returns Saturday To Red Bank City Park
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/11/2024
Community Clothing Swap At Pax Breu Ruim Set For July 17
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/8/2024
The Peterson Brothers Play At TVFCU Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/8/2024
Consider All Candidates For The Next Police Chief - And Response (2)
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
Holding Their Breath
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/5/2024
  • 7/5/2024
3 Local Students Receive Burger King Foundation Scholarships
  • 6/26/2024
JDH Company Relocates To East Ridge After 27 Years In Chattanooga
  • 7/11/2024
Collegedale Police Appreciate City Leadership And Celebrate Community Partnership
  • 7/11/2024
Driver Flees From Officers - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 7/11/2024
Pratt Planning Development Across From Magnolia Farms On East Brainerd Road
  • 7/11/2024
Large Subdivision Planned On 78.4 Acres On Ooltewah-Ringgold Road
  • 7/11/2024
Planners Focusing On Increased Connectivity
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/9/2024
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/10/2024
Parkridge Medical Center Completes 500th Heart Implant Procedure
  • 7/9/2024
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Joe Garagiola Remembers Joe Engel
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/6/2024
  • 7/4/2024
  • 7/9/2024
Kayak Tour of Ringgold Gap and South Chickamauga Creek
  • 7/9/2024
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Seeks Comment On Proposed Critical Habitat For The Barrens Topminnow
  • 7/8/2024
Travel
  • 7/10/2024
  • 7/3/2024
  • 7/2/2024
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/9/2024
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/11/2024
  • 7/11/2024