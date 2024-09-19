Latest Headlines

17-Year-Old Shot On South Beech Street

  • Thursday, September 19, 2024

A teenager was shot on South Beech Street Thursday night.

Chattanooga Police responded at 11:45 p.m. to a person shot call in the 1700 block of South Beech Street. When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male with serious injuries.

Chattanooga Fire and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital.

CPD's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.
The Crime Scene Unit responded to process the crime scene.

The investigators are working to determine the preliminary details of the incident.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525.

