Cleveland Realtor Found Dead; Ex-Husband Charged With Murder

A Cleveland realtor has been found dead, and her ex-husband has been charged with her murder.

Charlton Craig Liner, 61, is in custody charged with first-degree murder and felony murder. He is being held at the Bradley County Justice Center with no bond.

Cleveland Police responded at 8:44 a.m. to 135 Arthur Lane NW after a 911 call.

The victim, Karen Liner, worked as a nurse prior to become a realtor with Bender Realty.

She recently wrote on her web page:

"I originally pursued my desire to help others through a career as a Registered Nurse.

I have always been compassionate about helping and caring for people. I worked locally as a nurse for 20 years. After taking a few years off to be home with my family, I decided to pursue another passion of mine, becoming a real estate agent."I love meeting new people and making new friends everyday. I look forward to helping others achieve their dreams through the purchase of a home or investment property in my wonderful town."Growing up in our beautiful town of Cleveland, TN has been such a blessing. I attended Lee University and the University of TN at Chattanooga. My husband, Craig and I have been married for 23 years and have 2 wonderful children, ages 10 and 16. I serve on several community Boards of Directors. As a local volunteer, I have learned so much about the compassion and spirit of our community. The people are what makes our community so great."