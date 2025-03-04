Tim Kelly Wins 2nd Term By Large Margin

Mayor Tim Kelly won a second four-year term as mayor of Chattanooga in Tuesday's election.
He won by a large margin over his lone challenger, Chris Long.
The final tally was:Tim Kelly, 17,356, Chris Long 2,750.
There were 20,361 votes counted out of 115,074 registered voters.
A Tyner Middle School student was arrested on Tuesday after authorities said he made threats.
At approximately 3:50 p.m., the School Resource Deputy assigned to Tyner Middle was contacted ... more
David Wayne Fritts has been given a 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to a North Chattanooga woman he was dating.
Fritts pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of ... more
Mix Mornings Host Steve Hartline spoke via phone with Senator Bill Hagerty on Tuesday morning.
Senator Hagerty discussed the news of Trump pausing military aid to Ukraine, as well as the recent ... more